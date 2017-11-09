Qualcomm Signs $12 Billion in China Deals Amid Trump Visit
Qualcomm signed three non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOUs) to sell components over three years to phone makers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.
Qualcomm signs $12 billion in China deals amid Trump visit (photo for representation, Image: Reuters)
Qualcomm has signed $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade.
Qualcomm, which earns more than half of its revenues in China, became the takeover target of rival chipmaker Broadcom Ltd earlier this week. It is also facing a lengthy legal battle with Apple over patent fees it charges.
