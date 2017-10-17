Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Unveiled With Kryo 260 CPU, Ultra-Wide FHD+ Display Support

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has unveiled the Snapdragon 636 chipset for medium budget smartphones. As per the company, the latest Qualcomm processor has been designed to provide improvements to the device performance with enhanced gaming and display technology support in comparison to the Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform. The Snapdragon 636 features the Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU, which delivers a 40 percent increase in device performance over the Snapdragon 630, as claimed by Qualcomm, and carries 8 independent efficiency and power clusters. The Snapdragon 636 also comes with support for ultra-wide FHD+ displays and Assertive Display, aimed to optimize the visibility of the display in all lighting conditions.The Snapdragon 636 SOC carries a Snapdragon X12 LTE modem which claims of LTE download speeds of up to 600 Mbps and comes along with an integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO. The processor also offers QuickCharge 4 technology which claims 50 percent battery charge in 15 minutes. The 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP embedded into the processor is engineered to support capture of up to 24 megapixels with zero shutter lag and offers zoom, fast autofocus and true-to-life colours for improved image quality.Qualcomm TruPalette and Qualcomm EcoPix features are integrated into the Adreno Visual Processing Subsystem. Lastly, Qualcomm also reveals that the integrated Qualcomm Adreno 509 GPU is designed to boost gaming and browsing performance, with more efficient rendering of advanced 3D graphics, by 10 percent as compared to the previous generation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is pin and software compatible with Snapdragon 660 and 630.