Qualcomm Wants Ban on New iPhones Entering the United States

The ongoing tussle between Apple and Qualcomm took an ugly turn when the latter reportedly sought a ban on import of iPhones in the United States.

Apple has meanwhile declined to comment on the reports of Qualcomm seeking a ban. The report states that Qualcomm is mulling to ask the International Trade Commission to stop the iPhone, which is actually built in Asia, from entering the US market. iPhones are considered imports in the US as the devices are also assembled in China.

The legal dispute between the two companies began when FTC filed a complaint against Qualcomm alleging that it has forced Apple to use its baseband chips for higher patent royalties. Qualcomm was then slapped with a $1 billion lawsuit by Apple.

Qualcomm countersued Apple by citing that it wanted to 'enjoin Apple from further interference with Qualcomm's agreements with the companies that manufacture iPhones and iPads'. This comes after Apple decided to withhold billions of dollars in patent licensing fees.