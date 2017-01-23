»
1-min read

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan Talks to Uber Driver Partner Harpreet Kaur in New Promo

News18.com

First published: January 23, 2017, 7:13 PM IST | Updated: 36 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Raees: Shah Rukh Khan Talks to Uber Driver Partner Harpreet Kaur in New Promo
The new Raees promo featuring Uber driver partner Harpreet Kaur tries to convey a simple message loud and clear—“Koi Dhandha Chhota Nahin Hota.” (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment)

While promos of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Raees have been creating a lot of buzz among fans, a new promo featuring Uber driver partner Harpreet Kaur tries to convey a simple message loud and clear—“Koi Dhandha Chhota Nahin Hota.”

“When commuters see a woman driving an Uber, coming to pick them up, they’re afraid at first,” says Uber woman driver partner, Harpreet in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan.
Watch her story and conversation with Shahrukh where they speak about changing mindsets, breaking barriers and balancing multiple jobs and still being so passionate about what they do.

Watch video:

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.