Raees: Shah Rukh Khan Talks to Uber Driver Partner Harpreet Kaur in New Promo

While promos of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Raees have been creating a lot of buzz among fans, a new promo featuring Uber driver partner Harpreet Kaur tries to convey a simple message loud and clear—“Koi Dhandha Chhota Nahin Hota.”

“When commuters see a woman driving an Uber, coming to pick them up, they’re afraid at first,” says Uber woman driver partner, Harpreet in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch her story and conversation with Shahrukh where they speak about changing mindsets, breaking barriers and balancing multiple jobs and still being so passionate about what they do.

Watch video: