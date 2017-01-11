Railways Launches New App For Faster Ticket Bookings

Railways launched a new ticketing App, IRCTC Rail Connect, to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way.

Read more: Flipkart Apple Fest: Big Discounts on iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 Plus and Accessories

Equipped with latest technology, the new App also makes it possible booking of tatkal ticket, ladies quota, premium tatkal quota booking and current reservation.

Read more: Yahoo To be Named Altaba, Merissa Mayer to Leave Post Verizon Deal

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, which handles online train ticket bookings, has synchronised the new App, IRCTC Rail Connect, with its website.

Read more: Huawei Honor 6X To be Available Exclusively on Amazon India

Travellers will be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application, the IRCTC release said.

The App is based on a next generation e-ticketing system.