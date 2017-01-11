Railways Launches New App For Faster Ticket Bookings
Railways launched a new ticketing App, IRCTC Rail Connect, to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way.
Equipped with latest technology, the new App also makes it possible booking of tatkal ticket, ladies quota, premium tatkal quota booking and current reservation.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, which handles online train ticket bookings, has synchronised the new App, IRCTC Rail Connect, with its website.
Travellers will be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application, the IRCTC release said.
The App is based on a next generation e-ticketing system.
