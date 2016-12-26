RailYatri Brings Fog Alert Feature to Check For Delays in Train Schedule
RailYatri has noted that in the last one week more than 90 runs of trains (between Delhi and Patna) were delayed due to fog. The feature allows users to check the possibility of delay at particular stations. (PTI File Photo)
RailYatri.in has launched a Fog Alert feature which will help train travellers to plan their journeys better this winter. Trains in the winter months witness severe delays due to fog which adds to the traveller's woes.
RailYatri has noted that in the last one week more than 90 runs of trains (between Delhi and Patna) were delayed due to fog. The feature allows users to check the possibility of delay at particular stations.
The all new Fog Alert feature tells the passengers about fog probability along the route, severity of fog and its probable impact on train schedule.The feature would allow devotees to plan their travel better as well as keep their near and dear ones informed about the delays.
“We launched this feature to help users manage their journey better. In the early weeks of January, fog is predominant in every rail route along North India. And in the wake of this, passengers are stranded on railway stations for hours at the end. With the heavy anticipated rush to Patna and fog conditions along the way, things can get quite chaotic for passengers. We believe that mobile technology, coupled with our data intelligence can remove the chaos, leading to happy travel experiences,” said Manish Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, RailYatri.in.
