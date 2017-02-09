Rajamouli to Create Bahubali Mobile Game With Farmville Game Designer
"Baahubali", as a franchise, has gone beyond cinema. It's being made into a novel, comics and even an animated series. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ SS Rajamouli Official poster of Baahubali 2)
Mark Skaggs, the brain behind popular games such as Farmville and Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle-Earth, is partnering with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli to create a "Baahubali" mobile game.
"Mark Skaggs (from Moonfrog Labs), creator of Farmville and Lord of the Rings games (among others) discussing the creation of 'Baahubali' mobile game with S.S. Rajamouli. Exciting stuff coming your way. Stay tuned," read a post on the official Facebook page of "Baahubali".
Rajamouli is currently busy with the post-production of "Baahubali: The Conclusion", which is slated for release on April 28.
The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.
The second part will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.
