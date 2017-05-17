Ransomware Effect: New Lenovo Customers to Get Stellar Data Recovery Software

In the wake of the global "WannaCrypt" attack, New Jersey-based Stellar Data Recovery on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Lenovo to protect its customers in India.

Stellar will offer its most robust data recovery software ‘Stellar Phoenix Windows Data Recovery' to Lenovo's customers in the country and protect their data for lifetime.

On purchase of any of Lenovo's range of laptops and desktops, consumers can avail the benefit of getting "Stellar Phoenix Windows Data Recovery" software for free (nominal handling and processing charges will be charged).

"Stellar's Do-It-Yourself data recovery software will act as a first-aid solution for Lenovo's customers who purchase devices from their official e-store www.thedostore.com," said Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar Data Recovery, in a statement.

The benefits of this alliance will be extended to retail channels through an online redemption process.

"we wanted to delight our customers further by safeguarding their data from all common data loss situations such as accidental deletion and formatting. To meet the high benchmarks of our customers, we are happy to join hands with Stellar for this initiative," added Sudipto Ghosh, Executive Director-Services, Lenovo Asia Pacific.

Stellar Data Recovery specialises in Phoenix data recovery Tools, Disk utilities and in-lab data recovery services.

