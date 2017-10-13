Razer Sets Its 'Biggest Unveiling' For November 1; Is it a Gaming Smartphone?
Razer has scheduled its next product launch for November 1 and all the hints point towards a gaming smartphone to be unveiled next by the company. Read to know what the upcoming Razer device might offer.
Razer has scheduled its next product launch for November 1. (Image: Razer)
If we are to go by the recent unveiling announcement made by leading PC gaming firm Razer, gaming enthusiasts are in for a real treat soon. Razer has recently teased at an unveiling event scheduled for November 1 and has successfully managed to ramp up the excitement levels by claiming it to be its “biggest unveiling” of the year. The gaming-tech firm is famous amongst the gaming fraternity across the globe, mostly for its insane offerings, which also comprise of the futuristic triple-monitor laptop – Project Valerie, which was unveiled at the CES 2017.
Razer has not unveiled much about the upcoming product launch on November 1. Though judging from the recent events linked to the company, a good guess would hint at a gaming smartphone to be launched as the next Razer product. At the beginning of this year, Razer had acquired NextBit, the company responsible for the production of the much-hyped cloud smartphone ‘Robin’. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan also recently tweeted about the upcoming product unveil and added how the company has been “working on for years” upon this. This and the fact that the product-unveil page on Razer’s official website shows a portable mobile device in the picture further narrows our crosshair on a gaming smartphone to be unveiled next by the company.
While no specifications or features of the upcoming Razer device have been unveiled as of now, certain ‘must-haves’ for a gaming device would be enough to speculate a streaming functionality to let gamers stream the games directly on a larger screen, while playing through the smartphone. In addition to this, the Razer smartphone may also house the signature Razer lighting to pump things up. If Razer decides to embed Robin’s tech into the smartphone as well, the smartphone may also offer cloud synchronization capabilities, a big treat for gamers, and a big load (of limited storage) off their mind.
As for the smartphone specifications, a hardcore gaming device would not work on anything less than a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor which may be coupled with insane amounts of memory (RAM and ROM) offerings and a top-of-the-line display, probably of a Full-HD quality or above.
If Razer decides to make it a complete package for hardcore gamers, the company may also offer gaming accessories along with the smartphone which may include a portable controller for the smartphone and a pair of Razer headsets. If or not the company goes for this, one thing is for sure, the upcoming Razer smartphone will be an exciting product for gaming aficionados around the world.
I'm incredibly excited that we will be unveiling one of the projects we've been working on for years on 1 Nov. Watch for it! https://t.co/7Pj2xB20n6— Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) October 11, 2017
