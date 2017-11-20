RDP Unveils ThinBook 1430p 14.1 Inch Laptop: Price, Specifications And More

RDP, IT hardware and mobility manufacturing company today announced a new 14.1-inch laptop, ThinBook 1403p with Windows 10 Pro OS preloaded. The laptop will be available at price of Rs 11,999 plus GST. ThinBook 1430p comes packed with the latest generation Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be expandable by microSD card up to 128GB. The device weighing 1.36kg and a battery life up to 8.5 hours with its 10,000mAH battery.- High-speed USB 3.0 (allows 10X data transfer speeds vis-à-vis USB 2.0).- Integrated wifi 802.11 b/g/n.- Multitouch Capacitive Touchpad.- Dual HD Speakers.The laptop will be available on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart or can directly be bought from the RDP.