Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao Review: Keeps the Series Alive

Vivid Games have returned with a new instalment in their Real Boxing series which gets the suffix from the popular boxer Manny Pacquiao to its name. On Android devices, the game will take about 292 Mb of space whereas, on iOS, It consumes over 500 Mb of your storage space. Despite being a graphic intensive game, it does not take very long to load the home screen, wherein, it comes with several play modes.

You can choose to do a quick fight which has no effect on your game progress and you can choose to have a fight between a total of 21 players, all with their own specific statistics. In career, you get to create your own character and you get to fight through three tournaments and a challenge series. Over time, you are supposed to spend the in-game currency to update your stats and train your character in order to stand a chance at higher leagues. There’s also an ‘Arcade’ game mode which makes for quick gear items which can be equipped with the player for a boost in stats. You can also choose to play online against other players. There are in-App purchases as well, but what’s the fun in buying your way to move ahead in the game if you don’t compete.

There is a total of five ring setups where you can play which brings us to the most important part – gameplay. It’s basically a combination of three types of touch inputs which result in a jab, hook or an uppercut and you are simply supposed to smash your way to victory. The gameplay is smooth and the dodge animations are quite good. Both before the match and after it, you are served with great animations that will remind you of earlier generation consoles.

What we did miss, though, is that you can’t control the movement of the player which becomes. To sum it up, when it comes to boxing than real boxing has been a go-to game and now, it’s become even more refined and engaging to play. It can be a good past time for those looking for a simple fighting game with good graphics and no-nonsense gameplay. But you have to make sure that you have a powerful device if you wish to enjoy this game to the fullest.