Rebirth of Google Android One: Here's What The New Xiaomi Phone Holds

Google and its program partner Xiaomi today announced the Android One launch with Xiaomi Mi A1 in India. As per Google, the phone is an example of what Android One represents: a collaboration between Google and its partners to deliver a software experience designed by Google. Since its launch, the Android One aims to provide increased accessibility, improved battery life, usability, and security. During the launch, Jon Gold, Director, Partner Programs, Google, said, “As phone manufacturers continue to innovate by delivering high-quality devices at accessible price points, keeping the inside of one’s phone innovative, fresh and secure is critical to a great experience. We’re extending our commitment to Android One by working with more partners to build phones that run a software experience designed by Google.”All Android One phones are powered by a Google designed software that aims to deliver an experience that is:● Simple: All Android One phones consistently run a pure Android experience with a clean design and a small set of preinstalled apps.● Smart: Google claims to embed its latest technology into Android One phones. For example, all Android One devices will be optimized for the Google Assistant. Google Photos will also be the default gallery for Android One phones to help users avoid running out of space, by providing free and unlimited storage of photos and videos.● Secure: With multiple layers of protection, Android One phones receive regular security updates to keep security in check. Devices also stay secure with Google Play Protect: built-in malware protection that keeps phones clean, fast and high-performing.● Fresh: Android One devices will receive timely upgrades to the latest Android OS. Users of the new Mi A1 will receive an upgrade to Android Oreo before the end of the year and next year they will also be one of the first to receive an upgrade to Android P.Xiaomi Mi A1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 and boasts of a dual camera setup as a first by Xiaomi in India. The Mi A1 is the first Android One smartphone made by Xiaomi, meaning that the MI A1 will carry an Android OS instead if Xiaomi's own MIUI. Here is a first look at the new Xioami smartphone.