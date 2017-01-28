Reddit Co-Founder Supports Fiance, Serena Williams at Australian Open Final

The Williams sisters are going against each other at the Australian Open as Serena Williams tries to make history by defeating Venus Williams, to get her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Watching Serena Williams play her 29th Grand Slam final from the stands, is her fiance, Alexis Ohanian - the guy who co-founded Reddit. Alexis had proposed Serena in the last week of December last year during a surprise visit to Italy.

Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit, a social news and discussion website on which registered community members can post, comment and get into a discussion with others. Started in June 2005 by Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman, the website soon became the 'face of the Internet', providing people across the globe a platform to rant on.

The techpreneur has launched a few profitable startups like Hipmunk and Breadpig in the few years of giving up his command at Reddit. He has also written a best-seller named 'Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed'.

