Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Wi-Fi Dongle JioFi Available For Rs 999 on Discount
Reliance JioFi dongle also offers free voice calls on smartphones through the Jio4G Voice app available for free on Play Store.
This offer is valid during September 20 and 30.(Image: Jio)
Reliance Jio has announced a new festive offer for its 4G VoLTE Wi-Fi dongle called JioFi under which the device will be available for Rs 999 instead of Rs 1,999. This offer is valid during September 20 and 30. JioFi is wireless 4G VoLTE portable hotspot dongle which is powered by its own 2,300 mAh battery (claimed to last up to 6 hours). It can be used to connect up to 10 devices across India.
Apart from providing 4G Wi-Fi internet connectivity, the JioFi dongle also offers free voice calls on smartphones through the Jio4G Voice app available for free on Play Store. The device also offers a microSD card slot for data transfers.
The device can be purchased both online and as well as at Jio Store. Note that there is an additional delivery charge of Rs 99 for online orders. If you buy it online then you will have to visit the nearest Jio Store collect the SIM card (which needs to be inserted in the JioFi device) by producing a valid Aadhaar card and completing the e-KYC process.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
