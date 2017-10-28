Reliance Jio Apple Buy Back Offer: Avail 70 Percent Buy Back on iPhone X
Reliance Jio is offering a 70 percent Buyback option on Apple iPhone X. Read to know all about the Jio Buyback scheme.
Reliance Jio is offering a 70 percent Buyback option on Apple iPhone X. (image: News18.com)
Reliance Jio had earlier offered a Jio Buyback Scheme for Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India. Now the telecom giant has extended the same offer for the latest Apple flagship – the iPhone X. Through this scheme, the iPhone X, which will be up for sale in India starting November 3, will be available for purchase with a 70 percent buyback on the device. In the plan announced by Akash Mukesh Ambani, Chief of Strategy, Jio, Reliance Jio will offer 70 percent buyback to those who purchase the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or the iPhone X through Jio affiliated offline and online channels like Reliance Digital, Jio Store and Jio.com.
Under the Jio Buyback Scheme, those who purchase the iPhone X through any Jio Store, Reliance Digital Store, Jio.com, MyJio App, Amazon.in or the enterprise partners of Jio can avail a 70 percent buyback offer on the smartphones upon using them with a Jio SIM card and returning them after a year. Reliance Jio has also launched a special tariff plan for the iPhones. The Rs 799 plan provides 90 GB of data per month for postpaid users, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium applications. The Jio-iPhone monthly plan for Rs 799 plan is also available for prepaid users with a 28-day validity.
The Jio Buyback scheme offering 70 percent of the MRP as buyback amount on the return of iPhone X after a year can be availed along with the Jio-iPhone (Rs 799) or higher Jio tariff plan. Other eligibility criteria for availing the scheme are as follows:
- User will need to have a unique Mobile Number.
- On each mobile number, one pre-booking of iPhone is allowed.
- User will need to apply for the iPhone during the iPhone Pre-Booking Period.
- You will need to accept and agree to abide by the terms and conditions of the iPhone Scheme.
The Apple iPhone X can now be pre-booked along with the Jio Buyback Scheme by following these steps:
- Visit Jio.com website
- Select any of the available iPhone variants
- Enter Pincode and select quantity
- User will be able to pre-book one iPhone per Mobile number
- Proceed to checkout
- Enter your personal details like Name, email id and mobile number
- Select the desired Payment option
- Pay the pre-booking amount
- User will receive a pre-booking confirmation notification (email/SMS)
The Reliance Jio Buyback Offer for Apple iPhones will be valid from September 29 to December 31. The Jio Buyback Scheme offers an additional cash-back by using Citi credit or world debit cards.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
