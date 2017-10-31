Reliance Jio Apple Buyback Offer: How to Get 70 Percent Buyback on iPhone X

Reliance Jio Buyback Scheme for Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India has now been extended to Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone X. Through this scheme, the iPhone X buyers can avail 70 percent buyback on the smartphone's purchase. In the plan announced by Akash Mukesh Ambani, Chief of Strategy, Jio, Reliance Jio will offer 70 percent buyback to those who purchase the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or the iPhone X through Jio affiliated offline and online channels like Reliance Digital, Jio Store and Jio.com.Apple is set to launch the iPhone X in India starting November 3. Those who buy the Apple flagship under the Jio Buyback Scheme through any Jio Store, Reliance Digital Store, Jio.com, MyJio App, Amazon.in or the enterprise partners of Jio, can avail a 70 percent buyback offer on the smartphones upon using them with a Jio SIM card and returning them after a year. Reliance Jio has also launched a special tariff plan for the iPhones. The Rs 799 plan provides 90 GB of data per month for postpaid users, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium applications. The Jio-iPhone monthly plan for Rs 799 plan is also available for prepaid users with a 28-day validity.The Jio Buyback scheme offering 70 percent of the MRP as buyback amount on the return of iPhone X after a year can be availed along with the Jio-iPhone (Rs 799) or higher Jio tariff plan. Reliance Jio has kept the following eligibility criteria for the scheme:- User will need to have a unique Mobile Number.- On each mobile number, one pre-booking of iPhone is allowed.- User will need to apply for the iPhone during the iPhone Pre-Booking Period.- User will need to accept and agree to abide by the terms and conditions of the iPhone Scheme.The Apple iPhone X can now be pre-booked along with the Jio Buyback Scheme by following these steps:- Visit Jio.com website- Select any of the available iPhone variants- Enter Pincode and select quantity- User will be able to pre-book one iPhone per Mobile number- Proceed to checkout- Enter your personal details like Name, email id and mobile number- Select the desired Payment option- Pay the pre-booking amount- User will receive a pre-booking confirmation notification (email/SMS)The Reliance Jio Buyback Offer for Apple iPhones will be valid from September 29 to December 31. The Jio Buyback Scheme offers an additional cash-back by using Citi credit or world debit cards.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)