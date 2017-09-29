Apple iPhone 8 on Jio: Big Festive Surprise in Store For Indian Buyers
News18.com | September 29, 2017, 1:31 PM IST
Reliance Jio has some big surprise of Apple iPhone 8 in India. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is already eligible to fetch a cashback of Rs 10,000 for Citi card holders on September 29 and with Jio coming into the picture the deal may get even sweeter.
There is a Jio buyback scheme offering a 70 percent cashback to those who purchase the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 8 Plus through Reliance Digital, Jio.com or the Jio Store. Under this scheme, users will receive 70 percent of the purchase price of the devices upon using it with a Jio SIM card and returning it after a year.
Namaste, to all my friends in India
Thank you for coming out today for the launch of iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus
A special thanks to Mukesh and everyone at Jio for hosting the celebration for iPhone customers.
At Apple, we are incredibly excited about this new generation of iPhone – iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus.
They make everything we love about iPhone even better.
We think you will love the new glass and aluminium designs with wireless charging and new retina HD displays
iPhone 8 has the smartest, most powerful chip ever in a smartphone, the A11 bionic, designed by Apple.
It has our best cameras, portrait mode and portrait lighting and the highest quality video capture on a phone. With iOS11, these new iPhones deliver an amazing augmented reality experiences like nothing you’ve ever seen before. I think you’re really going to love this feature.
We’ve added new keyboards for India so we now support 11 local languages, and iPhone now takes dictation in Hindi.
We’re excited to be building so many new relationships in India, including tens of thousands of developers across the country now writing apps for iOS.
I want to thank everyone again for joining us on this journey and being here today. I wish I could be there with you.
Enjoy iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. I wish everyone a very happy and safe Diwali.
Sep 29, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)
The following shall be the eligibility criteria for Pre booking iPhone
You will need to have a unique Mobile Number
On each mobile number one prebooking of iphone is allowed
You will need to apply for the IPhone during the IPhone Pre-Booking Period
You will need to accept and agree to abide by the terms and conditions of the IPhone Scheme
Sep 29, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Our partnership with Apple will offer the best value and experience: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Sep 29, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
4G coverage will be better than 2G coverage in India: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Sep 29, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
Jio delivers the highest quality data for the lowest possible price globally.
Sep 29, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani also joins the event via video.
Sep 29, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
How can to prebook iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Jio.com?
Visit Jio.com website
Select any of the available iPhone variant
Enter Pincode and select quantity
You will be able to prebook one iPhone per Mobile number
Proceed to checkout
Enter your personal details like Name, email id and mobile number
Select the desired Payment option
Pay the pre booking amount
You will receive a pre booking confirmation notification (email/sms)
Sep 29, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus supports 11 Indian languages.
Sep 29, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins the event on video.
Sep 29, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available across all Jio stores soon.
Sep 29, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
If you use the iPhone 8 for 1 year on Jio then you can get up to 70 percent cashback.
Sep 29, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Akash Mukesh Ambani, chief of strategy, Jio is now on stage.