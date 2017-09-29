Apple iPhone 8 on Jio: Big Festive Surprise in Store For Indian Buyers

Sep 29, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

Tim Cook's message at iPhone 8 on Jio event:

Namaste, to all my friends in India

Thank you for coming out today for the launch of iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus

A special thanks to Mukesh and everyone at Jio for hosting the celebration for iPhone customers.

At Apple, we are incredibly excited about this new generation of iPhone – iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus.

They make everything we love about iPhone even better.

We think you will love the new glass and aluminium designs with wireless charging and new retina HD displays

iPhone 8 has the smartest, most powerful chip ever in a smartphone, the A11 bionic, designed by Apple.

It has our best cameras, portrait mode and portrait lighting and the highest quality video capture on a phone. With iOS11, these new iPhones deliver an amazing augmented reality experiences like nothing you’ve ever seen before. I think you’re really going to love this feature.

We’ve added new keyboards for India so we now support 11 local languages, and iPhone now takes dictation in Hindi.

We’re excited to be building so many new relationships in India, including tens of thousands of developers across the country now writing apps for iOS.

I want to thank everyone again for joining us on this journey and being here today. I wish I could be there with you.

Enjoy iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. I wish everyone a very happy and safe Diwali.