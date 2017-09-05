Reliance Jio Completes One Year: Top 15 Achievements

Reliance Jio Tuesday will officially complete the first year of its commercial availability. The first-beta launch of Jio took place on the 83rd birth anniversary of Reliance Industries Limited founder, late Dhirubhai Ambani, on December 27, 2015. The company had later commercially rolled out Jio services on September 5, 2016. In its first year, Reliance Jio has emerged as a game changer and completely disrupted the telecom industry in the country. And not to forget, with the JioPhone launch, not just telcos even handset manufacturers were introduced to a new segment—4G VoLTE feature phones.With over 100,000 sites, backed by state-of-the-art, all IP network, LTE spectrum across 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands, and largest fiber footprint, Jio has the widest LTE coverage in India than any other telecom player. Jio’s network to cover 99 per cent of India’s population. With Jio, India will soon have a larger 4G coverage than the 2G coverage set up over last 25 years by incumbents.becomes a reality in India as the market moves towards data.in India went up from 20 crore GB per month to over 150 crore GB per month. Jio customers alone are consuming 125 crore GB of that data.from 155 to No. 1 in the world in terms of Mobile Data Consumption.More than 100 crore GB data per month. Jio is already carrying five times more data than all other telecom players put together in India.in excess of 165 crore hours per month.of more than 250 crore minute per day.by an average Indian on mobile each week is more than 7 times time spent on TV.in the world by any technology company. It added seven customers every second reaching 100 million customers in just 170 days. Today over 130 million customers on Jio network.Tariffs have become much more affordable having gone from between Rs. 250 - Rs. 4000 per GB at the time of Jio launch to less than Rs 50 per GB currently.per GB per month with the current Rs 399 plan which offers 1 GB of high speed data per day for 84 days.The TRAI SpeedTest portal, which officially monitors the quality of telecom networks in India, has consistently ranked Jio as the clear 4G network leader in coverage, usage and data speeds month after month. It is also evident the average speeds available to consumers today are consistently improving.As on 31 August 2016 the total wireless broadband subscribers were about 154 million. Post Jio this subscriber base has grown exponentially and as per TRAI data the wireless broadband subscriber count was over 282 million as on 30 June 2017.Prior to Jio there were nearly 16000 plans available to confuse consumers. Post Jio all operators are trying to replicate the Jio model by trimming the number of plans being offered. Jio introduced only a few simple tariff plans with just one or two plans that were considered marquee plans any any point in time.of digital ecosystem: All key social media applications and content providers like Facebook, Youtube and others have seen enhanced user base in India. India has become most active market for Google and Facebook (70 million additions post Jio). Also, six million units of the JioPhone sold on the first day.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)