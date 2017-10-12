Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Diwali Offer: 100 Percent Cashback on Every Recharge of Rs 399

Reliance Jio has amazed its customers with an exciting Diwali offer. Under the offer, on a recharge of Rs 399, prepaid customers get a 100 percent cash back. This offer is valid between October 12 to October 18 and will come into effect starting October 19. To avail this offer, users need to get the recharge done between the periods of October 12, until October 18. Nevertheless, the offer will activate starting October 19.In the form of cash back the customers will get eight Rs 50 coupons and valid to everybody taking the Rs 399 recharge in the period. The coupons can be cashed only after November 15 and that too on plans that are priced Rs 309 and above and on data add-ons of more than Rs 91. The new offer will be accessible on both online and offline platforms. To get their recharge done online Jio users will head on to Jio.com website, MyJio app or Jio Store Outlets. Whereas, for offline recharge they can head on to Jio's associated offline retail stores and online platforms like -- JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)