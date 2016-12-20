Reliance Jio Effect: Telenor Offers Unlimited Voice Calls and Internet in Gujarat

Telenor India has announced the launch of unlimited products both in voice and Internet space for its customers in Gujarat. Now customers can make unlimited local and national calls by subscribing to the new Special Tariff Vouchers (STV). These STVs also offer unlimited 2G internet to customers giving them the best browsing experience and value for the money spent.

Telenor’s new unlimited voice and Internet products will be available in three different price points with benefits to suit the mobile needs of different customer segments.

STV 298 allows customers to make unlimited All India Calls on Telenor as well as other networks along with unlimited 2G internet browsing for 28 days. STV 198 offers unlimited local and national Telenor to Telenor calls and unlimited 2G internet browsing along with 1000 minutes for calls on other networks. STV 108 offers unlimited local and national Telenor to Telenor calls with unlimited 2G internet browsing for 28 days.

Customers can avail these offers at the nearest retail outlets, through online recharge from the Telenor India website or the Telenor India mobile app. Telenor has over 355 distributors, 315 exclusive stores and 46000 Point of Sale and serves nearly 8.4 million customers in the Gujarat circle.

Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) offered:

-Unlimited All India Calling and Unlimited data with STV 298

-Unlimited Calls within Telenor network, Unlimited Internet & 1000 mins with STV 198

-Unlimited Calls within Telenor network & Unlimited Internet with STV 108

