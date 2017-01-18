Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Offering 4GB Data for The Price of 1GB and More

Vodafone has announced as much as four times more data for prepaid Vodafone Supernet 4G customers, however, the prices of data packs would vary from circle to circle.

According to Vodafone's new offer, a Rs 150 data pack will offer 1GB of data with a validity of a month, Rs 250 pack will provide 4GB data while Rs 1,500 data pack will give 35GB of data in a month.

This move is seen as Vodafone's stance in the highly-competitive tariff war that has seen an even tougher competition since the entry of Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio.

Apparently, Vodafone has announced the new data packs to celebrate its reaching 200 million customer base in the country.

Also, Vodafone will give its users 22GB data when you recharge your prepaid number with Rs 999. Earlier, for this price, customers could get only 10GB of 4G data.

Vodafone is now offering 1GB data pack for Rs 150 while the 4GB data pack now costs Rs 250. The 6GB data pack now costs Rs 350, the 9GB data pack now costs Rs 450, the 13GB data pack now costs Rs 650, and the 22GB data pack now costs Rs 999, while the 35GB data pack now costs Rs 1,500.