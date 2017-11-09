Reliance Jio Introduces 'Triple Cash Back Offer' For Jio Prime Members

Reliance Jio today introduced a variety of ‘Prime Benefits’ for all JIO Prime customers. The special benefits for JIO PRIME customers include triple cashback of up to Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. The triple cash back offer includes 100 percent cash back vouchers of JIO worth Rs 400 on every Jio tariff plan recharge of Rs 399 or above. In addition to this, an instant cashback of up to Rs 300 on every recharge by JIO’s partner wallets including digital payment wallets like AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe can be availed under this offer.Jio also brings special vouchers from e-commerce partners including AJIO, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com, for its Jio Prime members. The AJIO voucher will get customers Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1500 at ajio.com. Similarly, Jio Prime customers can get a discount of Rs 1000 on all round-trip domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com and a discount of Rs 500 on one-way tickets. Finally, shopping at reliancetrends.com entitles Jio Prime customers to an instant discount of Rs 500 for purchases worth Rs 1999 and above.The exclusive Jio Prime benefits will be available during the offer period from November 10 to November 25, 2017. The Cashback redemption availability will be as follows:o The Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 (Rs 50 x 8) will be provided instantly in MyJio, for redemption from November 15, 2017.o The instant cashback from partner wallets will be credited to user wallets instantly.o The e-commerce vouchers will be available from November 20, 2017, onwards.The triple cash back Jio Prime Benefit is the first set of exclusive offers announced for Jio Prime members. These offers go beyond the special tariff benefits that are already available to Jio Prime members. Jio Prime is a membership for customers who have joined Jio and enrolled for Jio Prime at one-time annual membership fees of Rs 99.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).