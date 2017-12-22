Reliance Jio Launches Two 'Happy New Year 2018' Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 199

Reliance Jio wishes its customers Happy New Year 2018 with 2 new prepaid plans of Rs 199 and Rs 299. With the Happy New Year 2018 plans, Jio aims to bring higher data benefits to Jio subscribers.The Rs 199 plan provides free voice, unlimited data (1.2 GB high-speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days. For high data users, the Rs 299 plan offers free voice, unlimited data (2 GB high-speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days.As per Jio, these two plans are first of its kind monthly plans with such high data benefits.The details of existing and new prepaid plans are as follows:(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)