Reliance Jio Prime Plans: Full Tariff List And All Details You Need to Know

Reliance Jio on Wednesday has announced its Jio Prime membership plans. The new Prime plan is aimed at subscribers who wish to continue the benefits of the free ‘Happy New Year’ plan after it expires on March 31.

To be a Jio Prime member, users are required to pay a one-time subscription fee of Rs 99 for the entire year. Also, to avail unlimited benefits like the ‘Happy New Year’ plan, you will have to pay a minimum of Rs 303 per month.

Note that to be a Jio Prime member, you will have to sign up before March 31.

What will you get for the Rs 303 Jio Prime offer?

The Rs 303 Jio Prime plan offers unlimited free voice calls, free unlimited SMS, access to Jio apps along with 28 days validity. While data is also unlimited, users will receive 4G speeds for 28GB data only, after which the speed will slow down. Also, there is a daily FUP of 1GB. This means you will get 4G speeds for 1GB data consumption daily only for 28 days with the Rs 303 Jio Prime plan.

What to do if the Rs 303-data plan with 1 GB daily FUP is not enough?

If 1GB free data daily on 4G speeds is not good enough you can opt for the Rs 499 Jio Prime plan which offers a daily FUP on 4G speeds of 2GB for 28 days. To get rid of the FUP altogether, users can opt for the Rs 999 Jio Prime Plan, which offers 60GB 4G data with 60 days validity without any FUP.

There are other plans for Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 with 90 days, 180 days and 360 days validity and 125GB, 350GB, and 750GB data respectively without any FUP.

In case, you are using a Jio Prime plan without FUP and run out of data midway, you can always opt for booster packs ranging between Rs 11 and Rs 301 with 0.1GB to 10GB data.

What is the difference between the Jio Prime and Jio Non-Prime plan?

You might be thinking of not opting for the Rs 99 Jio Prime membership and committing at least Rs 303 monthly and prefer to be on the Non-Prime plan. While this serves to subscribers wanting only free voice calls and data, for mobile internet users, it could be expensive. For mobile internet users, Jio Prime plans offer at least double the data (in terms of GB) when compared to Non-Prime Jio plans.

How to be a Jio Prime member>

You will have to recharge for Rs 99 (Jio Prime membership) before March 31 from MyJio, JioMoney, Jio.com or any of the nearest retailer. Note that to be a Jio Prime member, you will have to sign up before March 31. Also, to be a Jio Prime member, you will have to choose a combo pack along with it. The easy way to browse through plans is to do so on the MyJio app.

