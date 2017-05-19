Reliance Jio, Punjab Government Sign MoU to Offer Free Wi-Fi in Technical Institutes

The Punjab government on Thursday signed an MoU with Reliance Jio to provide free Wi-Fi facility in all state-run engineering colleges, industrial training institutes and polytechnics, a minister said.

The step will help provide free Internet to students of these institutions for their academics and also encourage cashless transactions and digitalisation, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said.

He said Reliance Jio will set up the infrastructure for the purpose, bearing the cost of equipment and electricity required for Wi-Fi functioning.

The company will block all objectionable websites as per the Centre's directions.

The principals of the institutions concerned have been directed to provide suitable space and security for the proposed Wi-Fi service and relevant network equipment required.

