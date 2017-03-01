Reliance Jio-Samsung Win 'Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets' Award
Jio expanded its subscriber base to a record 100 million within 170 days of its launch last year. (Image: Reliance Jio)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have won the 'Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets' from Global Mobile Awards 2017 at ongoing Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) in Barcelona for the 'digital movement' that both the companies are bringing to India.
Samsung and Jio have focused on reaching the power of communication and information with free voice and the lowest data rates across rural areas by deploying world’s largest greenfield LTE network in the country.
It should be noted that Jio expanded its subscriber base to a record 100 million within 170 days of its launch last year.
Samsung and Jio held a press conference yesterday that was aimed to "foster engagement and participation among industry leaders, governments, and communities, by discussing Jio's successful 4G LTE business and how it has transformed the everyday lives of 1.3 billion Indians."
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
