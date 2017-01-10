Reliance Jio, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Hottest Searches of 2016

Reliance Jio and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli were among the hottest keywords of 2016 in both Hindi and English content among the Indian online consumers, said a new report.

Reliance Jio is the 'Hottest Keyword' of 2016, with 116 million page views in both Hindi and English content, owing to the group's launch of multiple free calls and data services in a scenario where telecom companies are struggling to provide faster and deeper connectivity," said the report released by UC News, a content and news distribution platform that is part of the Alibaba Mobile Business Group.

The report analysed key content preferences of the Indian consumers. When it comes to sports, Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni came out on top, with Kohli bagging 108 million page views across the Hindi and English content.

"There is huge potential for user-generated content in India. The self-publishing and online content creating industry is set for a major leap, emulating growth in the China market," said Jack Huang, President, Overseas Business, Alibaba Mobile Business Group, in a statement.

Salman Khan remained the undisputed king of Bollywood, retaining the title of ‘Most Viewed Bollywood Actor'.

"Priyanka Chopra is the most popular female actor among English readers whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan scores with the Hindi-reading audiences," the report noted.