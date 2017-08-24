Reliance JioPhone Pre-Booking: Here is How You Can Get The 'Free' 4G VoLTE Feature Phone

Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings will open in a couple of hours. The one-of-a-kind feature phone will come with several offers that have been put up by Reliance, like unlimited voice-calling and data plans at minimalistic rates. Additionally, the JioPhone will carry many value-added services like Jio Suite of apps for messaging, entertainment and more. The highlight of the device, however, is the effective price of Rs 0 at which it is being offered by Reliance. The pre-bookings for the JioPhone, which will be made available on a 'first come first serve' basis, can be made through various channels. Here is how to pre-book the JioPhone through any of these platforms.The JioPhone will be available for pre-booking through online as well as offline channels. For booking the JioPhone offline, one can visit the authorised Jio retailers and multi-brand device retailers including the Reliance Digital stores network. On the other hand, pre-bookings through online modes can be done through the channel including the highest downloaded self-care app in the world - MyJio and the company’s own websitejio.com.The pre-booking can be done against a pre-booking amount of Rs. 500, which will be adjusted against the fully refundable, one-time, security deposit at the time of delivery. The balance Rs. 1000 towards security deposit needs to be paid at the time of delivery of the device. A JioPhone user can use the JioPhone for 36 months and can get a full refund of the security deposit of Rs. 1,500 by returning the used JioPhone.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)