Reliance Retail Books 6 Million JioPhones Within Opening Day

According to sources, Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) has booked more than 6 million JioPhones within a day of the opening of JioPhone booking on 24 August 2017. RRL also registered an additional 10 million expressions of interest for the JioPhone. The bookings, and the expressions of interest, for JioPhone, were received from across the country with equal participation from metros, smaller towns and rural areas.Given the demand for the JioPhone which has exceeded initial expectations, the booking process has been temporarily halted. Customers will continue to be able to register their interest and will be notified on a priority basis when the booking process resumes. The deliveries of the JioPhones will commence, as planned, during the period of Navratri in September. During the booking process, RRL encouraged the use of digital payment methods, especially the UPI BHIM app. As a result, a large proportion of retailers and customers paid the booking amount digitally, thus providing a push to the Government’s digital inclusion agenda.The JioPhone, that was unveiled at the Reliance Industries AGM on 21st July 2017, has several features that aim to provide access to high quality and quantity data to consumers at an affordable price.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)