Ricoh Launches a Series of B&W A3 Multifunctional Printers

Ricoh, Imaging Solutions and IT Services providing brand, has announced the launch of new high multifunctional printer series- Ricoh MP 2555SP/ MP3055SP/ MP3555SP/ MP4055SP/ MP5055SP/ MP 6055SP. These newly launched models prints from 25 to 60 pages per minute for productive black-and-white output. These devices come with a high-speed 1.46 GHz Intel processor, and have a maximum input capacity of 4,700 sheets, providing customers with longer uninterrupted print runs.For accessibility, the 10.1” intuitive Smart Operation Panel offers a new UI, enhanced widgets, faster response speed, and a software development platform that supports a variety of solutions. The advanced GWNX controller provides a host of workflow improvements, making them easy to use for users and administrators alike.Access documents anywhere anytime. Simply download the Ricoh Smart Device Connector app on your Android or iOS devices to copy, scan, fax and print. Sharing and retrieving information directly from cloud storage applications, such as Google Drive, Box or Dropbox and print it. Simple connection via either Bluetooth or Near Field Communication (NFC) tag.The devices support an optional 1,000-sheet hybrid finisher which offers both staple and staple-free finishing in a single and convenient system.The additional network interface port allows customers to securely connect the devices to two different networks at the same time.Packed with an improved Visual Toner Indicator, Web Image Monitor, Remote Power On feature, and Auto discovery function, these printers ensure maximum productivity. To simplify complex workflows and automate everyday tasks, users can download RICOH apps and solutions (including third-party) like RICOH GlobalScan™ NX, RICOH Streamline NX, etc.