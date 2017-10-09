Rooter Ties up With Minerva Punjab FC as Official Fan Engagement Partner

The 2017-18 I-League season is just around the corner, and the team of Minerva Punjab FC has roped in Rooter as its official fan engagement partner. Rooter, which is on a spree of striking deals with some of the major teams of various sports leagues such as the IPL, ISL and PKL, will look to acquire and expand the young team’s fan base, specifically in the North Indian region. Being a multi-sport platform, Rooter will aim to expand the fan base of the football team by acquiring fans of different sports and encouraging them to follow Minerva’s I-league journey. Furthermore, Rooter will provide stats and data of fan engagement for all Minerva Punjab FC matches to the team to help them grow their fan base.Rooter will also help the team sell tickets and merchandise as well as facilitate other revenue-generating opportunities. It will assist the team in acquiring sponsorships and keeping the fans engaged through in-app notifications and emails with information on the team’s progress. The app will also feature a dedicated Minerva Punjab FC Team Page on the app where it will provide stats and scores along with personalized chat forums for fans of the team to connect with each other.Rooter will be recognized as the official fan engagement partner on all advertising collaterals of the team and will feature the app’s logo on its website. Minerva Punjab FC will also provide Rooter with imagery rights and grant tickets and merchandise to the fans on the platform. Live scores and stats API of Minerva will be integrated with the app and player interaction as well as marketing videos will be provided to Rooter for promotional purposes. Four members of the Minerva Punjab FC squad already selected for the Indian U-17 World Cup team as they look to brush shoulders with some of the best footballing talents in the country.