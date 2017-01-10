Rooter to Show Ranji Trophy Finale on Its App

As record champions Mumbai go neck and neck with Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, Rooter, the social platform that connects sports fans and engages them during live sporting events is hosting the match on its app.

Ranji Trophy final, which has begun at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, is seeing the domestic behemoth Mumbai, winner of the tournament 41 times in its 83-year history, take on Gujarat, playing its first final in 66 years.

This eagerly-anticipated David vs Goliath clash has cricket buffs across the country waiting to find out if Gujarat, which has never won the tournament, will be able to stop defending champions Mumbai from conquering the title yet again!

By hosting the finale, Rooter is bringing back the excitement into domestic, first-class cricket which is often eclipsed by more marketable formats such as the T20. Its prediction game during live matches will help convert more casual viewers into attentive fans through real-time interactions and predictions.

Rooter also displays live scores for matches and allows supporters to discover and connect with others, thereby enhancing the viewing experience for sports fans.

Recently, Rooter also showcased the entire Indian Super League season on its app, leading to increased traction on its platform and augment viewership numbers for the event itself.

Hosting the Ranji final is a part of its overall endeavour to turn the spotlight on Indian sporting events which are as exhilarating as their international counterparts.

Speaking on the move, Piyush, Founder & CEO, Rooter, said, “Over the years, the tournament has been overshadowed by other formats that are more easily consumed. We, at Rooter, believe that test and first-class cricket in

India has its own undisputed place in the world of sports. While very few digital and social platforms have managed to capture their true essence, we are committed to showcasing the best of domestic sporting events and

engage fans in ways that help them rediscover how electrifying these events can be.”

Rooter offers sports fans a chance to interact with one another across real and virtual worlds through social interactions and gamification from devices they are constantly connected to.

Besides the live prediction game, users can also discover other fans around them, chat either individually or on groups, play pre-match quizzes, and win prizes every day.

