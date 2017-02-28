Rural Innovation, Startup Conclave in Hyderabad Next Month

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on Tuesday announced the launch of India's first Rural Innovation and Startup Conclave' (RISC2017) to be held March 23 and 24.

The focus of the two-day event to be held at NIRDPR is to build capacities and promote fresh talent by giving them a platform to display their innovations, encourage greater learning, and strengthen the cadre of young rural innovators and start-ups, it said.

NIRDPR said it launched RISC as Indian start-ups are mostly IT based and cater to urban services and innovation and technology diffusion for rural development is the need of the hour.

It said that there is a need to develop and nurture mentors, angel investors, faculty, corporates, media so that they play a much more active role in contributing to the ecosystem.

"Since more than 60 percent of the Indian population live in the villages, the improvement of their living conditions should be anchored and promoted by innovation and technology development and their dissemination for improving the productivity and wealth creation"," said W.R.Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, Hyderabad.

RISC2017 will feature RISC awards under six domain areas: agriculture and allied, green energy technologies, drinking water, health and sanitation, waste to wealth, sustainable housing and other livelihoods.

