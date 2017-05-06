X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Russia Bans Chinese App WeChat

IANS

Updated: May 6, 2017, 12:01 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Russia Bans Chinese App WeChat
Russia bans Chinese instant messaging app WeChat. (Image: REUTERS)

Russia has banned Chinese instant messaging app WeChat, saying its operator failed to register with the appropriate authorities.

Vadim Ampelonsky, the spokesman of Russian telecommunication watchdog Roskomnadzor, said on Friday: "WeChat did not provide the contact information necessary for registration with authorities", Xinhua news agency reported.

WeChat is the most popular messenger app in China and is widely used by Chinese nationals living overseas.

CN jiomag contest

It is owned by China's IT giant Tencent.

Tencent's spokesman Zhang Jun in response said the company is in contact with Russian authorities regarding the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roskomnadzor also blocked Messenger, Line and Vchat but did not provide details.

Also read: Satellite, Symbol of South Asian Co-operation: Modi

First Published: May 6, 2017, 12:01 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

Popular Deals

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.