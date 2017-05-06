Russia Bans Chinese App WeChat

Russia has banned Chinese instant messaging app WeChat, saying its operator failed to register with the appropriate authorities.

Vadim Ampelonsky, the spokesman of Russian telecommunication watchdog Roskomnadzor, said on Friday: "WeChat did not provide the contact information necessary for registration with authorities", Xinhua news agency reported.

WeChat is the most popular messenger app in China and is widely used by Chinese nationals living overseas.

It is owned by China's IT giant Tencent.

Tencent's spokesman Zhang Jun in response said the company is in contact with Russian authorities regarding the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roskomnadzor also blocked Messenger, Line and Vchat but did not provide details.

