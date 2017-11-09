Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Russia to Check if Facebook is Complying With Law - Ifax

The watchdog said in September it would block Facebook starting next year unless the social network complied with a law requiring websites that store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers.

Reuters

Updated:November 9, 2017, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Russia to Check if Facebook is Complying With Law - Ifax
Russia to Check if Facebook is Complying With Law - Ifax (Image: Reuters)
Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it planned to check whether Facebook was in compliance with Russian law. The watchdog said in September it would block Facebook starting next year unless the social network complied with a law requiring websites that store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers.

"In the near future Roskomnadzor will plan a series of supervisory activities aimed at analysing the activities of the administration of Facebook in terms of the processing of Russian users' personal information, the terms of services for users, and the content of existing legislation," it said in a statement on Wednesday carried by the Interfax news agency.

News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win

Russian authorities say the law, introduced in 2014, is aimed at protecting Russians' personal data. Critics, however, see its use as an attack on social media in a country that has tightened its control over the Internet in recent years. Last year Roskomnadzor blocked access to LinkedIn to comply with a court ruling that found the networking service guilty of violating the same data storage law.

LinkedIn Corp. has yet to come to an agreement with Russian authorities to restore public access to the service.

Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES