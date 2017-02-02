Saavn Announces Programmatic Audio Advertising for Mobile Phones in India

Saavn announced the launch of programmatic audio advertising in India, created in partnership with AdsWizz, which automates the real-time buying, targeting, optimisation, and reporting of audio ad inventory into a few steps. Major brands across India, including Saavn’s current base of over 250 advertisers, can now use relevant data to significantly simplify the process to access and communicate with Saavn's 20 million listeners.

With the increase of demanding lifestyles, audio is becoming an intrinsic part of this generation’s media consumption. Earlier while television and other visual mediums were the trigger points for consumers, we are now seeing a shift towards passive entertainment consumption.

Audio is the only true companion medium that can traverse our entire day; unlike visual mediums in the online and offline world, audio does not require peoples’ fully focused attention to make a lasting impact.

Digital audio is considered a premium because of the passion-centric brand safe environment it’s delivered in as well as the enormous amounts of data its consumption produces. Each stream is associated with a time-of-day, location, device brand/model, mobile operator, genre, age, gender, and several other factors. Audio is fundamentally a medium about “top of the funnel” branding instead of clicks and conversions reserved for demand fulfillment media like Google search ads.

Global digital audio solutions provider AdsWizz, Omnicom Media Group, and Saavn created the first private marketplace for major brands. Hewlett-Packard (HP) was the first brand advertiser in India to run digital audio buys programmatically on Saavn.

Targeting parameters such as gender, age, geography, device, mobile operator, time-of-day, and other custom cohorts are available to select in a simple console accessible to media buyers on their laptops and desktops.

HP was able to engage its broadly identified target customers and create more awareness for its PCs among them. Overall, the time taken to launch this digital audio brand campaign was drastically reduced. Creative assets were uploaded with just a few mouse clicks and sophisticated reporting on campaign results were available in real-time, allowing stakeholders to control where and how their message appeared.

Beyond specifying targeting parameters, major brands like HP gain invaluable data insights on listener engagement across the country. Eventually, brands will also run hundreds of audio advertising messages simultaneously, using sophisticated data-driven cohorts for the right audio message to reach the right listener.