The Sachin Tendulkar Android phone has finally arrived. Called the SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) Phone, The device is made and sold by IoT startup Smartron in which Tendulkar is a strategic investor. To gain attraction from cricket fans across the country, the Smartron srt.phone will comes with additional back covers featuring the autograph of Tendulkar.

The Smartron srt.phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4GB of RAM. The device will be available with 32GB internal storage for Rs 12,999 while the 64GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999. The srt.phone takes on the recently launch Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones by offering a near stock Android Nougat experience.

Recently, Moto India MD Amit Boni, one of the key faces behind the brand Moto’s revival in India, joined Smartron as the vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, he is responsible for the overall brand building and heading sales and marketing functions for Smartron.

Boni was instrumental in scaling Motorola Mobility's business, shaping the future of handset in the retail and e-commerce segment in India.

Other specifications of the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF along with a 5MP front camera. The smartphone offers a 5.5-inch FHD with 2.5D Glass and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support and USB Type-C charging. It is a dual SIM device with support for Reliance Jio VoLTE connectivity.

