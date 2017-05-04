Sachin Tendulkar's First Ever Selfie Interview: Talks About Make In India Tech

Sachin Tendulkar was in New Delhi to launch his first-ever smartphone by an Indian IoT company Smartron. At the launch of Smartron's srt.phone Sachin talked about how this phone has been inspired by his legendary cricketing career. He also talked about how it's about time that India starts giving back to the technology world and not just depend on western products.

Sachin is also one of the investors in the Indian IoT company Smartron and it's a 100% Indian tech company as it designs, engineers and manufactures its products in India. The Smartron srt.phone was launched in India at a starting price point of Rs 12,999. We caught up with Sachin Tendulkar and Mahesh Lingareddy (Co-founder Smartron) for a quick selfie interview.

Watch his first ever selfie interview below.

Sachin Tendulkar has given many interviews in the past, but this was his first ever selfie interview.

