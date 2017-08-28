Samsung Links 20th Century Fox, Panasonic for HDR Tech Association
The agreement is aimed at inducing more TV producers and movie productions to join the ecosystem for the new technology, Yonhap news agency quoted Samsung as saying.
Samsung Links 20th Century Fox, Panasonic for HDR Tech Association
Samsung Electronics on Monday said that it has agreed to join US' 20th Century Fox and Japan's Panasonic Corporation to expand the ecosystem for the High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10 Plus technology. The agreement is aimed at inducing more TV producers and movie productions to join the ecosystem for the new technology, Yonhap news agency quoted Samsung as saying.
The HDR technology allows screens to deliver vivid displays by optimising brightness depending on colours, boasting improved display quality. The HDR 10 Plus technology is a next-generation standard for high-resolution video content developed by Samsung. Samsung said the companies will establish a license agency for HDR 10 Plus technology in January.
The participating companies will be able to share the technology to produce improved visual content. "The partnership of the three companies will help users around the globe experience the HDR 10 Plus technology," Samsung said.
Samsung plans to host the QLED and HDR10 Plus Summit on the sidelines of the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, which kicks off for a six-day run on September 1, inviting business partners to promote the technology.
Watch video: Tech And Auto Show | EP10 | BlackBerry KEYone, Honda Africa Twin & More
The HDR technology allows screens to deliver vivid displays by optimising brightness depending on colours, boasting improved display quality. The HDR 10 Plus technology is a next-generation standard for high-resolution video content developed by Samsung. Samsung said the companies will establish a license agency for HDR 10 Plus technology in January.
The participating companies will be able to share the technology to produce improved visual content. "The partnership of the three companies will help users around the globe experience the HDR 10 Plus technology," Samsung said.
Samsung plans to host the QLED and HDR10 Plus Summit on the sidelines of the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, which kicks off for a six-day run on September 1, inviting business partners to promote the technology.
Watch video: Tech And Auto Show | EP10 | BlackBerry KEYone, Honda Africa Twin & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies: 2nd Test, Day 4 at Leeds
- Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun
- GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother