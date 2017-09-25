Samsung Announces Anniversary Offers For Online Store

Samsung India has announced special anniversary offers on ‘Samsung Shop’, the official online store of Samsung. The offers include exclusive deals on a range of Samsung products. The anniversary sale on Samsung Shop will be held from September 25 to September 30, 2017. During the sale, consumers will get exclusive deals on a range of Samsung mobiles, televisions, wearables, IT products, mobile service packs and audio accessories. Additionally, Samsung is offering a cashback of 5 percent on transactions made at Samsung Shop using ICICI Bank Credit Card.“We are happy to spread the joy on our anniversary with these special offers on our bestselling products. With special features like free delivery, no cost EMI financing schemes and live chat, we will continue to provide superior experience to our valuable consumers,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.Samsung Shop, the official online shopping destination for consumers, offers a wide portfolio of Samsung products covering Smartphones, Televisions, Home Appliances, Memory and IT products with richer content, detailed product information and pan India delivery.