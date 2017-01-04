Samsung Announces New Campaign for Customer Service

Samsung India on Tuesday launched a nationwide television and digital campaign named "Wherever You Are, We'll Take Care of You", showcasing its initiative to take customer service to the doorsteps of users.

Read more: Newly Launched BHIM App is Not Free; Here is Why

"Our new initiative of expanding to rural India, right up to the taluka level, helps us in taking care of our valued customers, wherever they are," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, in a statement.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A Series (2017) Launched; All You Want to Know

With this, Samsung's reach will extend to customers in over 6,000 talukas - or sub-districts -- across 29 states and seven Union Territories.

The campaign film "#SamsungCares", which has gone viral, showcases the journey of a young Samsung engineer on his way to provide the services in a remote village in India.

Read more: LeEco Le2 64 GB Model Launched, To be Available Exclusively on Snapdeal

In October 2016, Samsung launched 535 service vans, to ensure timely service to customers in the remotest corners across the country.