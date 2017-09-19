Samsung Announces 'Smart Utsav' For Festive Season

Samsung India has announced Samsung 'Smart Utsav’, aimed at offering consumers an opening to rejoice the ensuing festive season by availing offers on the purchase of Samsung products. The offers are available across product categories in consumer electronics segment; TV, Refrigerator, Microwave, AC and Washing Machine, and is valid until October 22, 2017.As part of the festive offerings, Samsung India is extending assured gifts and warranty schemes on purchase of Samsung products. Further, there is various finance offers such as flexi EMI scheme, long-term tenure schemes and zero down payment schemes available for consumers on select products.There is an additional bonanza for customers purchasing Samsung products as Samsung is offering 5 percent Cashback on SBI Debit Card and on EMI transaction on SBI Credit Card. On purchase of Samsung AddWash and FlexWash Washing Machine consumers will get free Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime worth Rs 13,490 and an assured cash back scheme is applicable on select Washing Machines. Samsung also outspreads chance to win free Air Conditioner or extended warranty or cash back up to INR 5,000 or a Free AC Installation or even two free services on all its AC purchases.The Samsung Side by Side Refrigerator range comes with the promise of the stylish Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J2 Pro, worth Rs 13,490 and Rs 9,090 respectively, as assured free gifts.In the Premium segment of UHD TV and Curved TV, customers will get a Free Soundbar worth up to Rs 23,990. A free 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker, free 2 Year Warranty and up to 2 months free DTH Subscription from Airtel Digital TV, DISH TV or SUN DIRECT with the Smart TV Range are amongst the many other offerings that Samsung India has brought forth this festive season.