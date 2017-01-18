Samsung Betting Big on Indian Smartphone Market

With India being one of the fastest growing smartphone markets, mobile handset maker Samsung India is looking to maintain its strong position, riding on the back of innovative launches, a senior official of the company said.

"Double-digit growth is there annually in smartphones. India is the second largest market in the world right now and it's a very healthy situation for smartphones. With innovations, it will stay healthy and we are very positive about India," Samsung India Director (Mobile Business) Vishal Kaul said when asked about growth in the mobile category.

"...Last year aggregate market share till November, which is the last report we have, Samsung had a smartphone value share of 46.9 per cent. We are leaders in the market by a huge margin...Last year has been pretty good for us and we have grown on the back of very innovative launches. 'J' series is a series which Indian consumers love.

"Then we have the mid-high 'A' series and on top we have the flagship series. We have feature phones, we have tablets, we have accessories, we have wearable devices," Kaul told reporters here after announcing the launch Samsung India's new smartphone, the Galaxy C9 Pro.

He further said, "the C9 Pro is a new series of devices, which we have launched...and this is the first one we are launching in India. The C9 Pro has a 6 GB RAM, which is a first from Samsung...it is feature packed phone. Priced at Rs 36,900 for consumers, so it is a high-end device, and it will be for a discerning consumer who is looking for a powerhouse of a device."

"Interested customer can pre-book the C9 Pro through select stores and online channels from January 27.

The device will be available across all retail channels in the latter half of February 2017," he said.

Asked about 'Make for India' initiative of Samsung, Kaul said, "we have always have had innovations which are specific to India... C9 Pro also carries those Make for India innovations".