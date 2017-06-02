Samsung Bixby AI-based Voice Assistant to Power 3 South Korean Banks

Samsung Electronics Co on Friday said that it has reached an agreement with three South Korean banks to allow users banking services via its Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based voice command programme, Bixby.

The South Korean tech giant said under the project with Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank, users can ask the Bixby to display bank accounts or make financial transactions through voice, Yonhap news agency reported.

Users with a Woori account can also make currency exchanges via Bixby. The programme was first adopted on Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.

The service connects to the mobile transaction app "Samsung Pay" and the biometric authentication programme "Samsung Pass".

If a user makes an order to Bixby by voice, it will connect to financial platforms registered to "Samsung Pay" and make verifications via "Samsung Pass".

Users need to make verifications through iris screening when making financial transactions.

The latest update was expected to simplify financial transactions as users no longer need to use the one time password (OTP) system.