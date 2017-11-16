Samsung Elevates Two India Executives to Global Roles
The elevations are in recognition of Samsung India's strong performance during 2017 and the role played by the two key executives, according to company officials.
Electronics major Samsung has promoted two of its India executives -- Asim Warsi and Dipesh Shah -- to global roles. Warsi, who is the head of Samsung India's mobile division, has been promoted to Global Vice President, while Dipesh Shah (Samsung R&D Institute Managing Director) has been named Global Senior Vice President. When contacted, Samsung India Vice President Corporate Communications Partha Ghosh confirmed the development.
Samsung R&D Institute in Bengaluru is the biggest R&D centre for the company outside Korea. The elevations are in recognition of Samsung India's strong performance during 2017 and the role played by the two key executives, according to company officials. The move also comes at a time when Samsung is facing tough competition from Chinese rival, Xiaomi. According to IDC, which tracks shipment data, both Samsung and Xiaomi were tied at the top spot with 23.5 percent share of the Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2017.
In a recent interview to PTI, Warsi had said he expected this year's performance by Samsung's mobility business to be better than 2016, which itself was a record year. The handset business accounts for a major chunk of the revenues of Samsung India that also is a major player in product categories like televisions, refrigerators and washing machines. According to GfK data, Samsung had 45 percent market share in terms of value and about 40 percent share in volume terms of mobile phone sales in the September quarter in India.
