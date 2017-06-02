Samsung Expands Partnership With MSME Ministry For More Technical Schools

Samsung India today signed an MoU with the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) for its Samsung Technical School initiative, renewing its partnership for 10 existing schools run across the country and also adding two new MSME-Samsung Technical Schools at Bengaluru and Jamshedpur.

With this, the number of schools in partnership with the Ministry of MSME goes up to 12. Samsung runs another 10 such schools in collaboration with Departments of Technical Education in different states such as Rajasthan, Kerala, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal, taking the total to 22.

Samsung also announced the MSME-Samsung Technical School Scholarship program for girls and differently-abled trainees. A Meritorious Reward Program for toppers at these institutes has also been launched.

Under the MSME-Samsung Technical School Scholarship program, 1,000 girls and differently-abled trainees, who have successfully completed the basic course, will be given a scholarship of up to Rs 20,000. This will cover the entire fee for the Samsung Advanced Repair and Industrial Skills Enhancement 2 (A.R.I.S.E.2) program and will help augment the number of girls and differently-abled trainees at the schools.

With the Meritorious Reward Program, toppers among Samsung Technical School students will be given a reward of Rs 20,000 in recognition of their performance.