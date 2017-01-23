Samsung Explains What Caused Galaxy Note 7 Explosions

South Korean giant Samsung Electronics said on Monday that faulty battery caused its flagship Galaxy Note 7, since last September, to catch fire after discontinuing the fire-prone device more than three months ago.

A mix of thin separators between the positive and negative layers, abnormal squeeze in battery corners, abnormal bump in battery surface and absent insulating tape caused the Note 7s to explode and set on fire, Samsung was quoted as saying.

The findings are based on two investigations by US-based firms UL and Exponent, which examined batteries and one supply-chain analysis by a German company TUV Rheinland.

Samsung had to recall 3.06 million Note 7 phones that began in September after reports the phones were overheating and catching fire. The company had blamed a flaw in lithium batteries from one of its two suppliers.

It was only after replacement Notes started to catch fire, the company decided to kill the Note 7 for good.