Samsung Frame First Look: A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art

Samsung Frame Smart TV - Remote Controller. (Image: Debashis Sarkar)



Price and offers



The Samsung Frame TV is available in 55-inch size for Rs 2,74,900 and the 65-inch variant costs Rs 3,99,900. As part of the launch offer, buyers will get a Samsung Galaxy S8+ (128GB) for free along with a free No Gap Wall Mount worth Rs 10,000. Also, buyers can avail free 6 months subscription of Art Store worth Rs 3,000. The Frame TV comes with two years of warranty.



Specs:



PICTURE QUALITY: 4K UHD, 4K HDR Pro, 4K Colour Drive Extreme

SOUND: 40W, 2.2CH

FEATURES: Art Mode, Samsung Collection

SENSORS: Brightness, Motion

OPERATING SYSTEM: Tizen

SMART FEATURES: 2017 Samsung Smart Hub, Smart View, One Remote Control

THICKNESS: 1.7-inch

CONNECTIVITY: One Connect Box with Invisible Connection

MOUNTS: Basic stand/No Gap Wall-Mount

PRICE: Rs 2,74,900 (55-inch), Rs 3,99,900 (65-inch)

Samsung Frame Price

Samsung Frame Review

Samsung Frame Smart Television

Samsung Frame Specifications

The Samsung Frame was awarded the 'Best Innovations Award' at CES 2017 and for good reasons. Flexing its muscles in display technology, Samsung has now shown the world what a TV can do when it's switched off, only with its Frame.Research suggests that the average daily TV viewing time is around four hours. For many, it could be even less. So, what happens to your expensive TV when you don't watch it? It just becomes a black screen on some wall or sits at some corner of the room. The Samsung Frame, of course, has all the smart capabilities of any other smart Samsung TV. But instead of the black screen, the Frame showcases artwork when you are not watching the TV. And the best part is that the artwork looks real.You can buy paintings, photographs from the dedicated Art store and also there are some free ones as well. Users can also pull from their personal image libraries to showcase family photos on-screen, including a variety of customizable layouts and colour filter options. The Frame displays these photos on-screen as if they were printed on paper. There is a dedicated app as well.With Samsung Collection, users can choose from more than 100 exclusive works of art by renowned global artists that have been commissioned and hand-selected by Samsung, with options in 10 different categories – including wildlife, landscapes, drawings, digital art, still life and more. Users can add additional art to their collections with The Frame’s Art Store by signing up for the monthly subscription service at Rs 500.Samsung has eight global collaborations offering over 400 artworks from the likes of Saatchi Art, Magnum Photos, Lumas, Artspace, Sedition and Albertina.It is fully customisable, even the Frame or bezel itself. Samsung has tried to deliver a real canvas like experience with its new Frame TV. The TV has customizable frame options in Walnut, Beige wood and White colours. These bezels connect magnetically, so, it is very easy to swap the colour of the frame as per the colour of the room.The Frame is armed with a brightness and motion sensors. The brightness sensor adjusts to ambient lighting and the motion sensor allows the TV to know when someone enters or exits the room. This enables it to enter a power saving mode when no one is watching and to switch back on automatically when someone is around.To give a realistic feeling of a canvas, the TV comes with Samsung's "No Gap Wall-mount" along with Samsung's "Invisible Connection" which takes care of messy cables. You can also get a Studio Stand for the Frame TV.