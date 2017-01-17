Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro VS OnePlus 3T; Battle of The 6GB RAM Smartphones

Samsung India launched Galaxy C9 Pro on Tuesday. Priced at Rs 36,900, the smartphone comes as a direct competition to OnePlus 3T.

To have an idea about how both the smartphones perform in terms of specifications here is a comparison between Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and OnePlus 3T.

Display

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will sport a 6 inch full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

One Plus 3T, however, comes with a 5.5 inch full HD AMOLED display.

Camera

Both the phones feature 16-megapixel cameras at both the sides. Phase detection autofocus is a common feature in both of these. Galaxy C9 Pro supports dual LEDs while the OnePlus 3T supports Optical Image Stability and a single LED flash.

Battery

On the battery front, the Samsung smartphone takes the lead with a 4000 mAh battery as compared to the 3400 mAh battery that powers the OnePlus 3T.

Memory

Both the phones come with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with the OnePlus 3T having an option of 128GB variant as well. The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, however, comes with an expandable storage of up to 256GB.

Processor

The smartphones differ a bit in their processors. The OnePlus 3T runs on a 64 - bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor whereas the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be run by 64-bit Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 Processor.

Price

OnePlus 3T is already available on Amazon.in at a price of Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in the latter half of February at a price of Rs 36,900.

These specifications ensure that the smartphones will be neck to neck in the market under a similar price range.

If both the smartphones deliver similar performance, Samsung will find it very difficult to beat the existing competition from OnePlus, owing to the price difference between the two competing smartphones.

Also read: OnePlus 3T Review: A Worthy Successor to The OnePlus 3