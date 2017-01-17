SCORE

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM, 16MP Camera Launched For Rs 36,900

First published: January 17, 2017, 3:59 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Samsung India launched Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM and 16 MP camera. (Image: Samsung India)

Samsung India launched Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone as an addition to its Galaxy series on Tuesday.

Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display and 16-megapixel front and rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available towards the end of February and will come in two colours: Black and Gold. The device is priced at Rs 36,900.

Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement on pre-booking Galaxy C9 Pro, for a 12 months period. The smartphone can be pre-booked through select online platforms and stores from January 27.

