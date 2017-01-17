Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM, 16MP Camera Launched For Rs 36,900

Samsung India launched Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone as an addition to its Galaxy series on Tuesday.

Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display and 16-megapixel front and rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available towards the end of February and will come in two colours: Black and Gold. The device is priced at Rs 36,900.

Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement on pre-booking Galaxy C9 Pro, for a 12 months period. The smartphone can be pre-booked through select online platforms and stores from January 27.

